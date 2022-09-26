Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday September 26, 2022
The late Simon Byrne
The death has occurred of Simon Byrne of 169 Colclough Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Athy, Kildare.
Simon passed away on September 23, 2022, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his family.
Simon will never be forgotten by his brother Giles, sisters Jacinta, Elizabeth, Genevieve and Emma, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.
May Simon Rest In Peace
Reposing In Lacey`s Funeral Home, John Street, Carlow (R93H684) on Monday, September 26, from 4pm until 8pm.
Followed by Private Cremation
The late Josephine Galway (née Murphy)
The death has occurred of Josephine Galway (née Murphy) of Newhouse, Ballymurphy, Carlow.
Josephine passed away on September 26, 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home.
Josephine, in her 97th year, beloved wife of the late Patrick Galway, deeply regretted by her nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May Josephine Rest in Peace
Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny, on Tuesday (Sept 27) from 5pm to 7pm with Rosary at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
