Q&A: Declared candidate from Carlow answers our questions ahead of polling day

With election season now in full swing, Carlow Live is helping voters in Carlow get to know the confirmed candidates that are based in the Dolmen County.

We have asked every candidate the same five questions and they can be viewed here.

Here were the answers from Renua candidate, Helena Byrne:

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Carlow/Kilkenny, now that the election campaign is underway?

A: Apathy and anger with the government and opposition parties over the lack of progress in the key areas such as health, housing, insurance reform and crime prevention; Frustration about the lack of debate on migration, climate change and 5G; Fear for children and grandchildren, in terms of internet safety and for their future jobs and housing prospects.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency in the next Dáil?

A: Sustaining and creating employment more locally in Carlow and Kilkenny so people don’t have long daily commutes for work and can spend more quality time with their families and within their communities. Expanding the provision of homecare and daycare services locally for the elderly, housebound, people with mental or physical disabilities and families in need of support in their homes.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: Not being a career politician or a member of an established party is an advantage straight away! I want to represent ordinary people who feel their values and voices are not being respected or heard by the current TDs. Renua believes in rural Ireland and its capacity to thrive; family, community and country are foremost in our policies.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: To establish a fair and transparent points system for immigration, somewhat similar to Australia; in addition, any immigrant found guilty of a criminal offence would be deported.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency?

A: If people really knew the importance of changing the status quo at this point in time, then I would! I’m not that naïve though; John McGuinness.