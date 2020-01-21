County Chamber calling on people to vote for a Carlow candidate in general election

The County Carlow Chamber is calling on businesses and the people of Carlow to ensure we get behind our county at the upcoming general election on February 8 and return at least two TDs to the Dáil out of the 5 seats in the constituency.

Eileen Brophy, President of County Carlow Chamber, said: "Carlow needs your vote, is the clear message from the Chamber, working together we can ensure that Carlow has more representation and a louder voice in the next Dail."

Over the last number of years we have one Carlow based TD representing the 56,000 people of Carlow with the other four constituency TDs coming from Kilkenny, representing an average of 24,000 people each in the county.

"Carlow needs more representation to help secure additional funding opportunities for the county, attract more investment and focus on the challenges being faced by the people of Carlow.

"Our County Council has been under funded for years, forcing them to increase the charges on local businesses and communities in an effort to provide even the most basic of services, this is something that cannot be allowed to continue," said Brian O'Farrell, CEO of the County Carlow Chamber.

The County Carlow Chamber is an independent organisation, working on behalf of member businesses across the county and regularly lobbying on their behalf.