READERS' VIEWS: Carlow people send in their thoughts on the general election issues

Carlow people have been sending in their thoughts to Carlow Live on the general election issues for Carlow ahead of polling day on February 8.

Here's what they had to say:

"I believe an issue in Carlow is the continuation of the Greenway to St Mullins. It will increase visitor numbers, provide local employment and also be an asset to people for exercising..."

"Could you possibly write a story about why all the estates around the IT [Carlow] have never been invited to sit down with the Council, the Gardaí and the college to come to a suitable solution that might ease the burden on all residential estates that suffer the traffic and associated issues on a daily basis, the Council have never found a suitable solution.

"The college is never going to provide suitable car parking spaces for the amount of students that are coming in on a daily basis, it's impossible, but no politicians, Council or TD or senator has come down to either Southern Gardens or Green Road, EVER, to see the volume of traffic and bad car parking that we have to endure on a daily basis.

"No one is capable of thinking outside the box, no one has ever got all parties in the same room."

"Climate change inaction should be a priority. I want my children to have a future...but right now they don't have a voice. The health services, roads infrastructure, food production, jobs etc won't matter if we don't get this right very very soon...they will be totally overwhelmed and inadequate.

"We're billions of organisms living off one life source...and it's being ravaged. When I look at my little 6 year old boy, I feel ashamed that I haven't done enough to ensure he has a secure chance of life for his future...and angry at our politicians for their inaction, and total disregard of our wishes.

"There's simply no difference between the main political parties...their old, inadequate ways and tendencies just won't cut it anymore. No wonder people everywhere feel disenfranchised and forgotten. Someday one of them will have the balls to do it, ...I only hope it's not a Trumpite."

*All contributors' details are with the editor