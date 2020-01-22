CONFIRMED: Full list of candidates to contest Carlow/Kilkenny with two late additions
The deadline to declare was noon on Wednesday, January 22
Who are you voting for?
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called a general election and the voters of the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency will be going to the polls on Saturday, February 8.
There are fourteen candidates now CONFIRMED - who will be fighting it out for five seats in Carlow/Kilkenny.
The deadline to declare for the general election was noon on Wednesday, January 22.
Candidates Alan Hayes, Non Party and Angela Ray, Non Party, were added to the list of those running on Wednesday morning.
The list of nominations for the constituency (subject to withdrawals) is:
Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Fianna Fáil
Denis Hynes, The Labour Party
Melissa O’Neill, The Irish Freedom Party
Kathleen Funchion, Sinn Féin
John McGuinness, Fianna Fáil
Patrick O’Neill, Fine Gael
John Paul Phelan, Fine Gael
Pat Deering, Fine Gael
Adrienne Wallace, Solidarity People Before Profit
Bobby Aylward, Fianna Fáil
Malcolm Noonan, Green Party
Helena Byrne, Renua Ireland
Alan Hayes, Non Party
Angela Ray, Non Party
