CONFIRMED: Full list of candidates to contest Carlow/Kilkenny with two late additions

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called a general election and the voters of the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency will be going to the polls on Saturday, February 8.

There are fourteen candidates now CONFIRMED - who will be fighting it out for five seats in Carlow/Kilkenny.

The deadline to declare for the general election was noon on Wednesday, January 22.

Candidates Alan Hayes, Non Party and Angela Ray, Non Party, were added to the list of those running on Wednesday morning.

The list of nominations for the constituency (subject to withdrawals) is:

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Fianna Fáil

Denis Hynes, The Labour Party

Melissa O’Neill, The Irish Freedom Party

Kathleen Funchion, Sinn Féin

John McGuinness, Fianna Fáil

Patrick O’Neill, Fine Gael

John Paul Phelan, Fine Gael

Pat Deering, Fine Gael

Adrienne Wallace, Solidarity People Before Profit

Bobby Aylward, Fianna Fáil

Malcolm Noonan, Green Party

Helena Byrne, Renua Ireland

Alan Hayes, Non Party

Angela Ray, Non Party