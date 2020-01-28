'Fianna Fáil has track record of Bertie Ahern-style politics,' says Fine Gael's Carlow candidate

"Do you trust Fianna Fáil?" That is the question all voters have been urged to carefully consider - with the general election campaign in its penultimate week - by Fine Gael TD for Carlow, Pat Deering.

In a statement, he said: "Over the course of the next few days, you will hear Fianna Fáil candidates insist their party has changed.

"They are no longer the party of the past, they will say, the party that cared more about bankers and developers than you the people they were elected to serve.

"On TV and radio, during live debates, Fianna Fáil candidates will claim the recession was caused by global factors and the decision to call in the ECB and the IMF was simply unavoidable.

"This is not true and is a fabrication designed to con you."

Deputy Deering said: "They will tell you, when they call to your door; any mistakes by their party were made a decade ago and that Fianna Fáil, under Micheál Martin, has changed.

"And so, as people consider who to vote for in this election campaign, ask yourself: Can you believe them? Do you trust Fianna Fáil?"

He added: "Do you trust the party that told you the bank guarantee would be the cheapest bank bailout in the world?

"Do you trust the party that has a record of deception and a record of taking the public for fools?

"Greed, populism and a dangerous thirst for power – these are the hallmarks of the Fianna Fáil party.

"A question that has been often asked and will be asked again over the coming days – What is the difference between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil?

"That for me is simple. It is the fundamental principle of a commitment to this country. Fine Gael have had to repair the devastating damage caused by Fianna Fáil.

"Unlike Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael is not the party of tribunals and backhanders. We are not the party that plucks policies from thin air with zero costings."

He added: "Going forward through the next phase of Brexit, who do you really trust to protect Ireland’s interests through critical future trade negotiations?

"Fine Gael knows more needs to be done in terms of health, housing and public services. Our manifesto sets out in clear and costed detail how we intend to deliver on that investment.

"But the only way this can be done is if you have a strong and healthy economy.

"Fine Gael has the track record of rebuilding the economy, drastically cutting unemployment and reversing the trend of emigration.

"Fianna Fáil has the track record of Bertie Ahern and Charlie Haughey-style politics. Is that the party you can trust with this country's and our children's future?"