Former Sinn Féin party leader, Gerry Adams, coming to Bagenalstown for the hustings
Former Sinn Féin party leader, Gerry Adams, is coming to Bagenalstown for the hustings as the party's candidate, Kathleen Funchion, looks to retain her seat in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency.
Cllr Andy Gladney confirmed the news on Facebook and said: "Delighted to have Gerry Adam's in Bagenalstown from 3:30pm [on Tuesday], meeting at Kathleen's office for around 4pm."
