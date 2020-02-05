People Before Profit general election candidate slams claims by Fine Gael TD for Carlow

People Before Profit councillor and general election candidate Adrienne Wallace has slammed claims by TD Pat Deering of "the positive change Fine Gael in Government will make".

She added: "Pat Deering argues that voters are being 'promised levels of spending and policies that would cripple the Irish economy again' – I think he needs to remember that it was right wing policies that crashed the economy.

"Fine Gael continue to squander public money through irresponsible spending and tax breaks for corporations.

"Austerity has hit ordinary workers the most and Fine Gael’s policies have and will continue to prioritise corporations and big business at the expense of families and tax payers."

Cllr Wallace said: "What change has Fine Gael brought since being elected? We have witnessed record-breaking failures, from the numbers of homeless families to overcrowding in hospitals to the overspending on the new National Children’s Hospital.

"This is the kind of 'change' Fine Gael have brought us and people have had enough. The message of change has clearly resonated, we are hearing it on the doorsteps and on the streets.

"Within a short week that has become a reality, with the opinion polls showing that less than 50% of people want to vote for those parties.

"Contrary to what Fine Gael and Fianna Fail would have you believe, a fairer, better, more just Ireland is actually possible."

She went on to say that "we want to make housing a human right by introducing legislation for proper rent controls and security of tenure, and put an end to Ireland’s current two-tier health system".

"This can be paid for if some of those who have reaped the benefits of extraordinary economic growth were made to pay their fair share of taxes," Cllr Wallace added.