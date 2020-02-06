Fine Gael's Leo Varadkar is coming to Carlow on Thursday for one final campaign push

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, will be visiting Carlow this Thursday as part of one final push on the campaign trail for general election 2020.

Other senior Fine Gael party figures coming include: Tanaiste, Simon Coveney, Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure, Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys.

The Carlow/Kilkenny five seat constituency will be a bellwether as to how the Fine Gael party are going to do nationally.

There are three Fine Gael candidates in the constituency, Pat Deering from Carlow as well as John Paul Phelan and Patrick O'Neill from Kilkenny.