ALERT: Polling station for general election in Carlow moved to pub due to power outage

A polling station for the general election in Carlow has been moved due to a power outage.

The polling station at Kildavin National School is without electricity since this morning due to a power outage. 

The polling station, which has one booth, has been relocated to Conway's pub, also in the small rural village.