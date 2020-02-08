ALERT: Polling station for general election in Carlow moved to pub due to power outage
Be advised!
Make sure and vote!
A polling station for the general election in Carlow has been moved due to a power outage.
The polling station at Kildavin National School is without electricity since this morning due to a power outage.
The polling station, which has one booth, has been relocated to Conway's pub, also in the small rural village.
NOTICE: Due to a power cut at Kildavin National School, the polling station has been moved to Conway's premises in the centre of Kildavin Village#GE20 #GeneralElection2020 @CWnationalist @kclr96fm @Carlowlive1 @CarlowPPN @CarlowLEO @CarlowLibraries #Carlow— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) February 8, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on