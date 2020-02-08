Voter turnout in Tynock in north Carlow at almost 90% as polls close around the country

Voter turnout in Tynock in north Carlow was at almost 90% as polls closed around the country on Saturday night.

220 of the 250 registered voters at the polling station have voted.

Tynock is voting in Carlow for the first time in 25 years.

Tynock now at 87% with an hour to go.



Reliably informed it cannot get to 100% on paper as some of the official electorate have passed away or are abroad.



But should be well over 90% by 10pm — Cllr. Brian O'Donoghue (@BrianODonoghue1) February 8, 2020

Turnout in Tullow meanwhile was likely to finish just over 50% while Bennekerry was at 65% and Clonmore was at 60%.