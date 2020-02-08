Exit poll reveals likely result of general election 2020 as polling stations close

An IPSOS/MRBI Exit Poll in conjunction with RTE has revealed that Fine Gael has narrowly held onto top spot in the polls over Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail.

5,000 people were polled with a margin of error of 1.3%.

The national exit poll shows support for Fianna Fail below expectations. The party looks to have received 22.2% of votes across the country, third of the big three.

The outgoing Government party, Fine Gael, has rallied despite negative polls. They received 22.4% of votes, the highest of the big three.

Sinn Fein have increased their support significantly since their disastrous local election in 2019. They polled at 22.3% nationally.

Ballot boxes are now on their way to the count centre in the Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny where counting will get underway at 9am on Sunday for the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency.