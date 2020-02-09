LATEST: Three eliminated in second count of Carlow/Kilkenny general election 2020

No candidate has been elected in the second count in the constituency of Carlow/Kilkenny in the general election on Sunday evening.

Three candidates - Angela Ray (IND), Melissa O' Neill (IFP) and Helena Byrne (Renua) - have now been eliminated. Their surpluses are presently being distributed among the remaining candidates.

Sinn Fein Kathleen Funchion was elected in the first count earlier, and her surplus was distributed. PBP/Solidarity's Adrienne Wallace benefited from the bulk of Deputy Funchion's surplus. She took 1,792 votes this time, and as of Count 2, has 3,350 votes.

The next closest candidate to the quota is Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness, who picked up 463 votes this count, for a current total of 11,021. The quota is 12,274.

Fianna Fail's Jennifer Murnane O' Connor is now sitting on 9,723. Green Party Cllr Malclom Noonan is still in the races, having picked up 562 votes. His total is now 5,504. John Paul Phelan (FG) picked up 102 votes, and now has 6,498.

Second count

The second count was the distribution of Kathleen Funchion's surplus of 5219.

They transferred as follows:

Aylward, Bobby FF plus 241, total 7791

Byrne, Helena Ren plus 172, total 1164

Deering, Pat FG plus 108, total 6037

Hayes, Alan Ind plus 604, total 2951

Hynes, Denis Lab plus 402, total 2610

McGuinness, John FF plus 463, total 1121

Murnane O'Connor, Jennifer FF plus 372, total 9723

Noonan, Malcolm Green plus 562, total 5504

O'Neill, Melissa IFP plus 235, total 666

O'Neill, Patrick FG plus 49, total 3723

Phelan, Jphn Paul FG plus 102, total 6498

Ray, Angela Ind, plus 117, total 331

Wallace, Adrienne SOL-PPP plus 1792, total 3350

Three candidates have now been eliminated and their second preferences will now be counted:

Ray, Angela Ind

O'Neill, Melissa IFP

Byrne, Helena Ren