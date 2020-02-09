UPDATE: Labour Party's Denis Hynes eliminated on count three in Carlow/Kilkenny

Labour Party candidate Denis Hynes has been eliminated after the third count in the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency just after 10pm on Sunday evening.

He received 102 votes on this count taking his total to 2,712. The Goresbridge man's votes will now be distributed for Count 4.

On Count 3, Fianna Fail's Bobby Aylward got 129, taking him to a total of 7,920. Pat Deering (FG) now has 6,137 after picking up 100 votes. Alan Hayes (non-party), who has polled strongly on his first outing, garnered a further 432 votes, and now has 3,383.

In the lead for the second seat, Fiann Fail's John McGuiness got 277, and now has 11,298.

The fourth count is under way - and it looks like we are in for a late one here.

COUNT 3

Here are the details of how the votes of eliminated candidates Angela Ray, Melissa O'Neill and Helena Byrne were distributed:

Aylward, Bobby FF plus 129, total 7920

Deering, Pat FG plus 100, total 6137

Hayes, Alan Ind plus 432, total 3383

Hynes, Denis Lab plus 102, total 2712

McGuinness, John FF plus 277, total 11298

Murnane O'Connor, Jennifer FF plus 172, total 9895

Noonan, Malcolm Green plus 143, total 5647

O'Neill, Patrick FG plus 53, total 3776

Phelan, John Paul FG plus 49, total 6547

Wallace, Adrienne SOL-PPP plus 419, total 3769



The candidate on the lowest votes has been eliminated - Denis Hynes of The Labour Party.