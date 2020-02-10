UPDATE: Fine Gael's John Paul Phelan elected to the third seat in Carlow/Kilkenny

Result

Sam Matthews & Sian Moloughney

Reporter:

Sam Matthews & Sian Moloughney

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

John Paul Phelan

Fine Gael TD John Paul was re-elected on the eighth count in Carlow/Kilkenny on Monday afternoon, securing his party's only seat in this constituency.

The south Kilkenny man took 3,624 votes from party colleague Pat Deering's surplus. It brought him to 13,172. 

The race is now on for that final seat. It's between Bobby Aylward (FF) and Malcolm Noonan (Green Party).