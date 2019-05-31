BREAKING: 'Mad people of Carlow,' Bingo Loco is coming to town and soon!

Bingo Loco organisers have announced that they are coming to CARLOW!

The company said: "We have some extremely exciting news for you all coming soon that you will not want to miss out on. Follow the link to be the first to know dates and have access to tickets."

Bingo Loco has taken the world by storm. They've flipped bingo on its head with rave rounds, conga lines, dance offs, lip sync battles, glow sticks and prizes ranging from vacations to cars to lawnmowers.