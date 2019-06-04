APPEAL: Did you lose any of these items at Summerfest in Carlow over the weekend?
Do you know someone who did?
Pictures of the items below
Summerfest organisers in Carlow have issued an appeal to the owners of several items lost over the course of the country musical festival.
Two lost items found at Summerfest:— Summerfest Carlow (@SummerfestCW) June 4, 2019
- set of keys with pink ‘Lanzarote’ tag
- “intempo” case (receipt found with it for a cowboy hat)
Get in touch if they are yours or you recognise them!#summerfestcarlow #sfcw19 #carlow #lostandfound pic.twitter.com/Fcm4huZoMt
