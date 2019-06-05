Revealed: Top five things to do in Carlow

There are countless things to do in Carlow and here's just a flavour of what the Dolmen County has on offer:

1. The Chocolate Garden of Ireland

There's a Chocolate Garden in Carlow and it's just outside Tullow.

Established in 2001 by Jim and Mary Healy, The Chocolate Garden of Ireland is an Award-winning family business making hand made chocolates, premium ice cream (Tipperary Ice Cream brand) and a wide range of delicious treats.

2. The VISUAL Centre for Contemporary Art & The George Bernard Shaw Theatre

There's always plenty of events and performances scheduled for these venues.

For more, you can go to Carlow Live's What's On section.

3. Delta Sensory Gardens

Winner of the Trip Advisor certificate of excellence, Delta is a perfect space for anyone wanting peace and tranquility. These scenic gardens consist of 2.5 acres of land.

4. Walsh Whiskey Distillery

Walsh Whiskey Distillery at Royal Oak is a world-class, independent Irish whiskey distillery and visitor centre set amid 40 acres of parkland on an 18th century estate.

Home to The Irishman and Writers’ Tears award-winning whiskeys, visitors can see, touch, taste and experience the craft of distilling from field to bottle, learning about the passion and dedication that goes in to every drop.

5. Go With The Flow River Adventures

If you enjoy outdoor activities then this is the place for you. Go With The Flow Adventures has canoe fun for every level. This includes water rapids and a river safari.

Go With The Flow also organise Hen and Stag day outs, which will make your special day, original and unforgettably fun.