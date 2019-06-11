PICTURE: Staff explanation for a lack of baskets at Carlow Town supermarket very unusual
Customer and local weatherman Alan O'Reilly voices his disappointment
CREDIT: Alan O'Reilly
Customer and local weatherman Alan O'Reilly has taken to social media to highlight what he claims is a recurring problem at Tesco in Carlow Town.
He says he almost always struggles to get a basket for his shopping in the store.
But the reason for this is very unusual...check out his tweet below:
Almost every time I visit @TescoIrl store in Carlow Town they have no baskets. Staff tell me the reason is they are being robbed so often ♂️ pic.twitter.com/78Cllnr6pj— Alan O'Reilly (@saloreilly) June 10, 2019
