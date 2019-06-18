Carlow native celebrates after €6 bet on five horses for the same trainer lands €7,500

The Monday blues were well and truly shaken off for one Carlow punter as their €0.05 each way Lucky 63 clicked to the tune of €7,576.22 with the help of trainer Keith Dalgleish sending out an across-the-card five-timer in the UK.

The anonymous customer called into their local BoyleSports betting shop on Monday afternoon and selected five horses in Carlisle and one in Catterick for a total stake of €6.30.

The 2.15 race at Catterick got things off to a flying start for the punter with Fashion Advice (14/1) getting the ball rolling for Keith Dalgleish’s big five-timer.

It was onto Carlisle now with Gometra Ginty (16/1) winning by a short head in the 2.30 race. A quick-fire double at the track was completed half an hour later with Caustic Love (12/1) running out a comfortable winner in the 3.00 handicap sprint contest.

There was a bit of a wait then until the 4.30 race, but Cliff Bay (10/3) obliged by a neck in a thrilling finish.

8/1 pick Iconic Code missed out in the 5.00, but jockey Shane Gray then completed an outstanding four-timer at Carlisle with Beechwood Jude (5/1) landing the 5.30, which capped off not only a great day for Dalgleish and his team, but also for the Carlow native.

They were able to call back up to the desk in their local BoyleSports shop and hand over the winning docket in exchange for €7,576.22.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Huge congratulations to our Carlow customer who collected a tidy sum of €7,576.22 from a stake of just €6.30.

"The punter must be a follower of Keith Dalgleish and his horses with the trainer delivering the five winners. It was a fantastic win and we wish them the best of luck with their winnings."