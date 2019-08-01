FUN: 'Strictly vegetarian,' ad placed on Gumtree looking for a roommate in Carlow

"Strictly vegetarian," states an ad placed on Gumtree looking for a roommate in Carlow.

The full ad reads:

"Single bedroom to rent for six m-c. I prefer vegetarian or vegan — the price for room 350.00 per months plus 300.00 deposit. Localisation is a Carlow Town. Eircode R93VY19. Parking behind the apartment. 3.60 per day or 50.00 if you resident. The apartment is occupied by one professional who work in different shifts. Strictly vegetarian.

"Is a gentle and quiet place, no party, no smoke, no pets. I will ask you for the same. No landlord occupied.

"You need to have references and be a working person."

