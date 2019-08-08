Carlow people! Thinking of converting a vehicle into a campervan? Here's how NOT to do it

Ah, the call of the great outdoors! The freedom of being able to travel the countryside in comfort. Well, if you've ever thought about creating your own campervan to tour the country, here's an example of how NOT to do a conversion.

Spotted in Tipperary, this truck/van hybrid includes a camper attachment which is secured by......ratchet straps. We kid you not. Enjoy this tribute to DIY idiocy in all its glory - courtesy of @gardatraffic's twitter account.