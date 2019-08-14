PHOTO: This picture of clouds in Ireland is baffling many people all over the world

Take a look at the photograph in this article. Can you see something within the cloud formation above the Cooley peninsula?

Well, plenty of people have spotted something within these clouds:

I think I can see it now. It’s like a little cherub. Or am I going bonkers!

Do you remember those 3D pictures from the Saturday papers about 30 years ago? I feel like I’m living that again, staring into space!! — Brian Smylie (@BrianSmylie) August 14, 2019

Yes! I see it at the top, a wee baby in profile and it's right arm. I love cloud pictures.

This is one I took earlier too, can you see the baby? pic.twitter.com/mZCU8GaRYB August 14, 2019

We're struggling to see it ourselves here at Democrat HQ, but let us know if you can make it out....