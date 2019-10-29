Snap General Election in 2019 into 3/1 from 5/1 as Leo Varadkar comes under pressure

The odds of a snap general election taking place in Ireland before the end of the year have been cut this week as reports suggest Fine Gael ministers are urging Leo Varadkar to hit the campaign trail immediately.

Press reports have suggested that a number of Varadkar’s own ministers believe the party would benefit from a November General Election instead of the date the Taoiseach has previously earmarked in May.

Now BoyleSports have cut the chances of a 2019 election into 3/1 from 5/1 over the past 24 hours with the possibility becoming ever more likely.

The calls came as Fine Gael stretched their lead in the opinion polls, with the latest Red C/Sunday Business Post figures putting them up three points to 32%, eight points clear of Fianna Fáil who dropped four to 24%.

That has triggered a turnaround in the betting to win most seats at the next General Election, with Fine Gael into 8/11 from Evens and Fianna Fáil swapping places as they drift out to Evens from 8/11.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "The chances of a snap election this year are being nibbled by the day and as a result we’re into 3/1 from 9/2 about a 2019 trip to the polls."

He added: "The latest Brexit developments and the Fianna Fáil phantom vote controversy may have taken their toll on the odds too, as the two main parties have swapped places at the head of the betting with Fine Gael now 8/11 from Evens favourites for most seats."