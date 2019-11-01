This week's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

On The Late Late Show on Friday night, The Script's Danny O'Donoghue, Mark Sheehan and Glen Power will be joining host Ryan Tubridy to discuss a turbulent year, their upcoming album, and the secret to their longevity in the music industry. The band will also be performing their latest single, The Last Time.

Blindboy Boatclub, voice of a generation, comedian, satirist and hugely popular podcaster joins Ryan to discuss, amongst other things, why we should fear technology and modern-day addictions to consumerism. Blindboy will also chat about the thinking and inspirations behind his forthcoming short story collection, Boulevard Wren & Other Stories.

From roles in Some Mother's Son, to The Others and The Guard, Hollywood star Fionnula Flanagan will join Ryan to discuss her prolific career. Francis Brennan, a stalwart of the Irish hospitality industry, will be here to talk about reaching retirement age, and why he has absolutely no intention of slowing down.

Shannen Joyce, Georgie Crawford and Mary Cullen, three young women who found themselves battling cancer, join Ryan to discuss their unique experiences since being diagnosed, the importance of regular health checks, and the challenges of motherhood whilst seriously ill.

The Three Amigos will be in studio for a special performance of Hand Me Down my Bible, the song written by Phil Coulter and made famous by The Dubliners.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show, Friday, November 1 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.