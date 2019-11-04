Carlow's St Mullins at odds of 50/1 to be crowned All-Ireland senior club champions
Carlow's St Mullins are at odds of 50/1 to be crowned All-Ireland senior club champions after victory over Cuala at the weekend.
Kilkenny's Ballyhale Shamrocks have been backed into odds-on for the first time to retain their All-Ireland crown after they eased into the semi-finals of the Leinster Championship on Sunday.
Henry Shefflin’s side never looked in danger as they ran out 9-point winners over Clonkill at Cusack Park but it was events at Cullen Park that helped trigger such a significant gamble on the Kilkenny men as Cuala went down to a shock defeat at the hands of St Mullins.
St Mullins knocked out the two-time All-Ireland champions with a 2-13 to 0-18 victory, sealing their semi-final date against Rathdowney-Errill of Laois next Sunday week.
That saw BoyleSports cut Ballyhale into 8/13 from 2/1 to retain their status as All-Ireland champions with a semi-final tie against Wexford’s St Martin's next on the agenda.
Ballygunner are now their biggest dangers according to the betting after they shortened into 6/1 from 10/1 following their comfortable victory over Sixmilebridge in Munster.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "There was already some very strong support around for Ballyhale but the weekend’s action has seen them backed off the boards.
"We have no choice but to make them odds-on shots now at 8/13 from 2/1 to go all the way with one of their biggest rivals wiped from the market."
All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship
8/13 Ballyhale Shamrocks
6/1 Ballygunner
8/1 St Thomas
9/1 Patrickswell
16/1 Glen Rovers
16/1 Liam Mellows
20/1 Dunloy
22/1 Rathdowney/Errill
25/1 St Martins
28/1 Slaughtneil
28/1 Borris-Ileigh
50/1 St Mullins
