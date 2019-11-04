Carlow's St Mullins at odds of 50/1 to be crowned All-Ireland senior club champions

Carlow's St Mullins are at odds of 50/1 to be crowned All-Ireland senior club champions after victory over Cuala at the weekend.

Kilkenny's Ballyhale Shamrocks have been backed into odds-on for the first time to retain their All-Ireland crown after they eased into the semi-finals of the Leinster Championship on Sunday.

Henry Shefflin’s side never looked in danger as they ran out 9-point winners over Clonkill at Cusack Park but it was events at Cullen Park that helped trigger such a significant gamble on the Kilkenny men as Cuala went down to a shock defeat at the hands of St Mullins.

St Mullins knocked out the two-time All-Ireland champions with a 2-13 to 0-18 victory, sealing their semi-final date against Rathdowney-Errill of Laois next Sunday week.

That saw BoyleSports cut Ballyhale into 8/13 from 2/1 to retain their status as All-Ireland champions with a semi-final tie against Wexford’s St Martin's next on the agenda.

Ballygunner are now their biggest dangers according to the betting after they shortened into 6/1 from 10/1 following their comfortable victory over Sixmilebridge in Munster.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "There was already some very strong support around for Ballyhale but the weekend’s action has seen them backed off the boards.

"We have no choice but to make them odds-on shots now at 8/13 from 2/1 to go all the way with one of their biggest rivals wiped from the market."

All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship

8/13 Ballyhale Shamrocks

6/1 Ballygunner

8/1 St Thomas

9/1 Patrickswell

16/1 Glen Rovers

16/1 Liam Mellows

20/1 Dunloy

22/1 Rathdowney/Errill

25/1 St Martins

28/1 Slaughtneil

28/1 Borris-Ileigh

50/1 St Mullins