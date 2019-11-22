Carlow people! Staying in tonight? This week's RTÉ Late Late Show guests revealed

This Friday evening's show is set to be jam-packed, kicking off with Westlife, who will be performing a number of songs, including new single My Blood, as well as chatting to Ryan about their pop career and stunning comeback.

Over 10,000 fans applied for the chance to be a part of The Late Late Show audience following a call out earlier this week for their most devoted followers!

Legendary singer Christy Moore will be in studio to celebrate and reflect on 50 years in the business and to perform some of his most beloved songs.

Ahead of stepping down from his role as Ireland rugby coach next week, Joe Schmidt will join Ryan to look back on his time with the team, as well as to discuss what went wrong for Ireland in Japan.

Iconic newscaster Trevor McDonald joins Ryan to talk about interviewing some of the most famous people in the world, from beloved statesmen like Nelson Mandela, to sitting down opposite dictators like Saddam Hussein and Colonel Gaddafi.

Trevor will be sharing how he went from growing up impoverished on a small Caribbean island to becoming the definitive face of the news for a generation.

And finally, to celebrate 20 years of Gift Grub, Mario Rosenstock will be bringing some of his best-known characters to life.

Only on The Late Late Show, Friday, November 22 on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.