Gardaí pull over Elf on the Shelf rolling into town and 'staying with friends' for a month
Be advised!
CREDIT: An Garda Siochana
Gardaí have pulled over an Elf on the Shelf rolling into town and "staying with friends" for a month.
In a statement, Gardaí said: "Well! well! well!... we stopped this individual rolling into town this evening.
"He told us that he is staying with friends for the next month and ensuring all children are being good and safe while in cars by wearing their seatbelts at all times."
