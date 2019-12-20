Carlow people! Late Late Show's special tribute to one of Ireland's favourite performers

Tonight's RTE Late Late Show will be a special tribute to one of Ireland's most loved performers who passed away earlier this year.

In Brendan Grace - A Late Late Show Tribute, Ryan Tubridy will back on the life and times of the comedian and singer, who died in July.

It will feature clips of Brendan's appearances on the programme over the years with former hosts Gay Byrne and Pat Kenny.

A not to be missed episode for the legions of Brendan's fans.