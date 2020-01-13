Interested? Carlow people wanted for new TV dating series 'Love in the Countryside'

Kite Entertainment are looking for Carlow participants for an exciting, brand new dating show 'Love in the Countryside' coming to Irish screens later this year.

The makers of 'Gogglebox Ireland' and 'Ireland's Fittest Family' are currently in development for a new dating series based on the hit BBC show 'Love in the Countryside.'

The show is looking for people of all ages and genders to apply, with a particular call for people aged in their 30s, 40s, 50s and upward.

"Do you live in rural Ireland? Are you finding it difficult to find romance? Whether it's due to location or work commitments finding love can be hard. We want to match rural romantics with potential dates-dates that may be willing to ditch city living for a rural lifestyle,"say producers.

It is hoped that the series will start filming in Ireland in late Spring/early Summer 2020, to air on screens later this year with a broadcaster to be confirmed.

So, for any singletons out there, 2020 could just be your year for romance!

To apply, email countrylove@kiteentertainment.com or call/text 087 668 3729.