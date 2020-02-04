PICTURE: Some joker transforms Leo Varadkar into Batman on general election posters

And we thought our jokes were bad...

Tia Clarke

Reporter:

Tia Clarke

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Joker transforms Varadkar into Batman on Dundalk election posters

Pic: Bobby H Conlon Facebook

A new "election candidate" has been making waves on social media in the run up to the General Election on Saturday, February 8.  

These hilarious Batman posters have been spotted in Louth. 

The mysterious Batman posters have even been spotted as far as Drogheda. 

There are just days to go now until the general election on Saturday, February 8. 