REVEALED: Carlow people! This is Ireland's favourite film to watch on Valentine's Day

If you’re planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day by watching a romantic film you’ll probably end up watching You’ve Got Mail, starring Tom Hanks and meg Ryan, according to the latest data from global financial comparison platform Finder.com.

Finder analysed Google Trends data of IMDBs list of ‘100 romantic films for Valentine's Day’ to reveal which films were the most popular.

The most popular Valentine’s Day film by search interest in Ireland was You’ve Got Mail, followed by Indiscreet, The Quiet Man, Hampstead, and The Jane Austen Book Club.

Globally, the film The Fault in Our Stars ranked number one, followed by Love, Rosie, Titanic, Me Before You and 500 Days of Summer.

Who is the leading man of romance? Hugh Grant of course. Grant appears in seven of the 100 films, the most of any actor. Meg Ryan is the next most likely actress to be on viewers screens this month with five appearances.

You can find the full research here: www.finder.com

Top 20 Valentine’s Day Films in Ireland

You’ve Got Mail

Indiscreet

The Quiet Man

Hampstead

The Jane Austen Book Club

Educating Rita

P.S. I Love You

Sing Street

Juliet, Naked

Harold and Maude

Must Love Dogs

Gone with the Wind

500 Days of Summer

Sense and Sensibility

La La Land

Dirty Dancing

The Notebook

Music and Lyrics

Pretty Woman

Populaire