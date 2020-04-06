Hilarious! Even the seagulls are practising social distancing during Covid-19 lockdown
Fair play to them!
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
Hilarious!
Even the seagulls are practising social distancing during the Covid-19 lockdown!
Gardaí continue to advise people to "stay home and stay safe" and to "wash your hands".
Check out the tweet below from the Gardaí:
Even the seagulls were practicing #SocialDistancing during Inspector Curran's morning parade at Mountjoy Garda Station.#WashYourHands #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe pic.twitter.com/Ia18hJ4xfp— Garda Info (@gardainfo) April 6, 2020
