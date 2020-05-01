This week's RTÉ Late Late Show guests revealed with Leo Varadkar due to make an appearance

On The Late Late Show this Friday evening, as Ireland waits to hear the latest on Covid-19 restrictions and developments in the lead up to May 5, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be live in studio to bring all the very latest developments to viewers regarding the ongoing crisis.

Picture This, the Irish band of the moment, who recently performed at the One World: Together At Home concert, will be in studio to perform a number of songs, as well as discuss their support of the work of children's hospice, The LauraLynn Foundation.

Lenny Abrahamson's onscreen adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel, Normal People, has been garnering rave reviews since hitting screens this week, and actor Paul Mescal will be chatting to Ryan about being catapulted to fame with his portrayal of Conall, as well as those sex scenes.

In March of this year, Laois couple Niall and Aisling Donoher launched an online campaign to raise €2 million needed for their one-year-old son, Dan, to receive life-saving treatment. In just 50 days, and with the support of the kind people of Ireland and the GAA community, they reached their goal. Evanne Ní Chuilinn, Henry Sheflin, Aidan O'Shea and Kieran Donaghy, will chat to Ryan about how the GAA community has pulled together during the current crisis.

Ryan will also catch up with Tom Cullen, the little boy who stole hearts with his Nanny Pat on The Late Late Toy Show last November. With children the length and breadth of the country desperately missing their grandparents, Tom too is very much missing seeing his dear grandmother and will talk about how they are keeping in touch.



The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, May 1, 2020 at 9.35pm.