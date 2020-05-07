Hard to beat! Value of new sex toy at discount retailer will knock you off your seat

Dealz has launched a new €1.50 vibrator, just days after it revealed a massive surge in sales of pregnancy test kits.

The €1.50 Caress vibrator goes on sale this week at more than 60 Dealz stores across Ireland.

Check out an image of the new sex toy below:

When it first started selling sex toys in 2016, its original vibrating bullet was an instant best seller and created a real buzz on social media.

Dealz recently said that weekly sales of pregnancy test kits had risen by a quarter since the first week of lockdown.

Sales of condoms have shown a slight drop over the same period.

Small and discreet, the new gold-coloured Caress joins Dealz’s Nooky range of sex aids sold on the top shelf of the health and beauty section.

Other items include lubricating jelly and condoms.

Sharon Sheridan, Dealz Country Manager Trading, said: "It’s clear that summer isn’t the only thing that’s hotting up! Here’s something for an activity that hits the spot and gives people a bit of fun entertainment during lockdown."