The boys are back! The 2 Johnnies announce release date for new single

Fresh from a 3-month lockdown with not even a visit to the trusty Shamrock Lounge possible, The 2 Johnnies will unleash the song of the summer this week.

The 2 Johnnies, the comedic musical duo hailing from Cahir, Co. Tipperary have provided anthems such as the Premier Rap, The Silage Song and Summer Tune, are back with a bang with their latest single ‘Dancing In My Kitchen’ which will be released tomorrow, Thursday.

With eight number one singles to date, Ireland’s biggest podcast, sold-out tours of Ireland, Australia and the USA, John O’Brien and Jonathon Mc Mahon are a cultural phenomenon and their latest single is just the thing to take us into the last leg of the summer!

Described as a "singalong ode to joys of warm cans, chicken skewers and having the gang around to yours", Johnny B and Johnny Smacks look set to soar through the music charts once again.

‘Dancing In My Kitchen’ will be available to listen, stream and download from tomorrow (Thursday) and it's not to be missed!