'It's great to see so many Carlow sports clubs and societies apply for funding'

Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed applications by Carlow sports clubs and societies to the 2020 Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

The scheme is open to any not-for-profit sports club, community group or local authority. Schools may also apply jointly with a sports club.

The scheme covers things like artificial sports pitches, pitch drainage, floodlighting, ball-stop netting, improvements to dressing rooms and non-personal sports equipment.

“These grants can be vital to the running of a sports club or organisation, and it is great to see that so many in Carlow have applied for the grant," Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented.

“As ever, should any sports club or organisation have any issues or need help, my office is open to assist them.”

Carlow applications submitted

Asca GFC Gaelic Games

Bagenalstown AFC Soccer

Bagenalstown Cricket Club Cricket

Bagenalstown Pitch & Putt Club Pitch and Putt

Bagenalstown Swimming Club Swimming

Ballinabranna GAA Club Gaelic Games

Ballinkillen Hurling Club Gaelic Games

Ballon GAA Club Gaelic Games

Borris Golf Club Golf

Burrin Celtic FC Soccer

Carlow Cricket Club Cricket

Carlow Dragon Boat Club Rowing

Carlow Golf Club Golf

Carlow Lawn Tennis Club Tennis

Carlow Road Cycling Club Cycling

Carlow Rowing Club Rowing

Carlow Town Hurling Club Gaelic Games

Carlow CLG Muine Bheag Bagenalstown Gaels GAA Gaelic Games

Clonmore GFC Gaelic Games

Coisde Condae Ceatharloch Gaelic Games

County Carlow Football Club Rugby

Carlow Éire Óg CLG [CARLOW] Gaelic Games

Carlow Fenagh Sports Grounds Co Ltd by Guarantee Gaelic Games

Carlow Fighting Cocks GFC Gaelic Games

Grange Gaelic Football club Gaelic Games

Carlow Irish Dragon Boat Association Limited Canoeing / Kayaking

Kildavin Clonegal GAA Club Gaelic Games

Kilree Celtic Soccer

Leighlin Parish Sports Grounds Development Committee Multi-sport

Leighlinbridge GFC Gaelic Games

Mount Leinster Rangers GAA Club Gaelic Games

Naomh Bríd Camogie Club Camogie

Naomh Brid GAA Club Gaelic Games

Naomh Eoin Gaa Club Gaelic Games

Carlow New Oak Boys Football Club Soccer

Nurney Sporting Grounds Company Ltd Soccer

Carlow O'Hanrahans GFC Gaelic Games

Old Leighlin GFC Gaelic Games

Palatine GAA Club Gaelic Games

Rathvilly GAA Club Gaelic Games

Saint Patrick's Boys AFC Soccer

Slaney Valley Cycling Club Cycling

St Joseph's AFC Soccer

St Laurence O'Toole Athletic Club Athletics

St Leo's College Hockey

St Mullins GAA Club Gaelic Games

St Patrick's GAA Club Tullow Gaelic Games

The ML Syndicate Mountain Biking Club Cycling

Tullow and South Leinster Tennis and Sports Club Tennis

Tullow Amateur Boxing Club Boxing

Tullow Area School Completion Programme CLG Multi-sport

Tullow RFC Rugby

Vale Wanderers Football Club Soccer