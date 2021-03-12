'It's great to see so many Carlow sports clubs and societies apply for funding'
ports Capital and Equipment Programme
Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed applications by Carlow sports clubs and societies to the 2020 Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.
The scheme is open to any not-for-profit sports club, community group or local authority. Schools may also apply jointly with a sports club.
The scheme covers things like artificial sports pitches, pitch drainage, floodlighting, ball-stop netting, improvements to dressing rooms and non-personal sports equipment.
“These grants can be vital to the running of a sports club or organisation, and it is great to see that so many in Carlow have applied for the grant," Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented.
“As ever, should any sports club or organisation have any issues or need help, my office is open to assist them.”
Carlow applications submitted
Asca GFC Gaelic Games
Bagenalstown AFC Soccer
Bagenalstown Cricket Club Cricket
Bagenalstown Pitch & Putt Club Pitch and Putt
Bagenalstown Swimming Club Swimming
Ballinabranna GAA Club Gaelic Games
Ballinkillen Hurling Club Gaelic Games
Ballon GAA Club Gaelic Games
Borris Golf Club Golf
Burrin Celtic FC Soccer
Carlow Cricket Club Cricket
Carlow Dragon Boat Club Rowing
Carlow Golf Club Golf
Carlow Lawn Tennis Club Tennis
Carlow Road Cycling Club Cycling
Carlow Rowing Club Rowing
Carlow Town Hurling Club Gaelic Games
Carlow CLG Muine Bheag Bagenalstown Gaels GAA Gaelic Games
Clonmore GFC Gaelic Games
Coisde Condae Ceatharloch Gaelic Games
County Carlow Football Club Rugby
Carlow Éire Óg CLG [CARLOW] Gaelic Games
Carlow Fenagh Sports Grounds Co Ltd by Guarantee Gaelic Games
Carlow Fighting Cocks GFC Gaelic Games
Grange Gaelic Football club Gaelic Games
Carlow Irish Dragon Boat Association Limited Canoeing / Kayaking
Kildavin Clonegal GAA Club Gaelic Games
Kilree Celtic Soccer
Leighlin Parish Sports Grounds Development Committee Multi-sport
Leighlinbridge GFC Gaelic Games
Mount Leinster Rangers GAA Club Gaelic Games
Naomh Bríd Camogie Club Camogie
Naomh Brid GAA Club Gaelic Games
Naomh Eoin Gaa Club Gaelic Games
Carlow New Oak Boys Football Club Soccer
Nurney Sporting Grounds Company Ltd Soccer
Carlow O'Hanrahans GFC Gaelic Games
Old Leighlin GFC Gaelic Games
Palatine GAA Club Gaelic Games
Rathvilly GAA Club Gaelic Games
Saint Patrick's Boys AFC Soccer
Slaney Valley Cycling Club Cycling
St Joseph's AFC Soccer
St Laurence O'Toole Athletic Club Athletics
St Leo's College Hockey
St Mullins GAA Club Gaelic Games
St Patrick's GAA Club Tullow Gaelic Games
The ML Syndicate Mountain Biking Club Cycling
Tullow and South Leinster Tennis and Sports Club Tennis
Tullow Amateur Boxing Club Boxing
Tullow Area School Completion Programme CLG Multi-sport
Tullow RFC Rugby
Vale Wanderers Football Club Soccer
