WATCH Popular Irish comedian Black Paddy tours Portlaoise streets

Irish comedian Black Paddy who has over half a million followers on Facebook and Instagram, hit the mean streets of Portlaoise recently and has the town down to a T!

The comedic creation of Fabu-D, Black Paddy gave the funniest tour of Portlaoise ever, although he may have forgotten social distancing rules in his excitement at meeting some locals.

Watch it below.

The Town Park, Laois Shopping Centre, Coppers, a ride in a sulky, the skateboarders spot behind county hall, meeting 'Michael D Higgins' and his Irish mammy, the roundabouts, the history of the town, the prison and Garda station, all and more get a brilliant introduction by Black Paddy.

The video already has over 6,000 views.

It is part of his video tour of the midlands, starting in his own county Kildare. Monasterevin, Athy, Newbridge and Mullingar have already got the hilarious Black Paddy review.

