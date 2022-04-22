GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend
There are plenty of GAA All-Ireland Senior Championship fixtures live on the television this weekend!
Saturday's TV schedule will kick-off with Antrim and Cavan in the Ulster Senior Football Championship before two hurling championship encounters follow the football. Wexford and Dublin clash in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship while two of the championship favourites, Limerick and Waterford, will go to battle in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening.
Sunday begins with the hurling encounter of Tipperary and Clare and at the same time, Donegal and Antrim will go head to head in the football. The weekend's TV listings will come to a close with a crucial Connacht Senior Football Championship clash between Mayo and Galway, who will meet at MacHale Park, Castlebar.
See the full GAA TV schedule below:
Saturday 23 April
Ulster SFC
Antrim V Cavan, Corrigan Park, 2pm - BBC Northern Ireland
Leinster SHC
Wexford v Dublin, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5pm - Sky Sports Arena
Munster SHC
Limerick V Waterford, Gaelic Grounds, 7pm - Sky Sports Arena
Sunday 24 April
Munster SHC
Tipperary V Clare, Semple Stadium, 2pm - RTE 2
Ulster SFC
Donegal V Armagh, MacCumhaill Park, 2pm - BBC Northern Ireland
Connacht SFC
Mayo V Galway, MacHale Park, 4pm - RTE 2
