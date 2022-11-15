Carlow junior champs Clonmore jumping at Leinster Championship chance

It was a historic occasion for Clonmore GFC last month when the club claimed two junior championships on the same day.

Following on from a Junior 'C' Championship triumph to commence a memorable October Saturday, Clonmore claimed the Junior 'A' county title thanks to a six point victory over Leighlinbridge in a replay at Netwatch Cullen Park.

12 passes from back to front in around 23 seconds.



As good a team goal as you will see in any County Final across the country.



Proof that if you move the ball quickly, limit plays & offer support off the shoulder it’s very hard to stop.



Video: John Nolan pic.twitter.com/B7LkdfXqqo — The Left Wing Back Podcast (@TheLeftWingBack) October 9, 2022

This youthful and exuberant squad suffered a disappointing relegation from the Carlow Intermediate Championship last year and have gone from strength to strength since then to make a swift return to the grade.

Their Leinster Championship run hasn't been bad either! Wins over Longford's Grattan Og and Kildare's Straffan have seen the Carlow club book their place in this weekend's provincial semi-final.

Clonmore come up against Meath outfit Castletown on Saturday, November 19 at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Tickets for the Leinster JFC semi-final encounter can be purchased HERE