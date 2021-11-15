Three men arrested after armed robbery in Offaly
Gardaí have arrested three men following an armed robbery in Offaly this morning.
At approximately 6.40am this morning three men entered a convenience store in Ferbane armed with a number of weapons and forced the two female staff members to hand over a quantity of cigarettes, alcohol and cash.
The men left the scene in a dark coloured vehicle. Both staff members did not require medical attention after the incident.
In follow up searches today, all three men (19, 20 and 26 years) were arrested in Galway and are all currently detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Garda stations across the midlands of the country.
The investigations is ongoing.
