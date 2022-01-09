Harris confirms on-site learning at 3rd level colleges will recommence on Monday

On-site learning at third level institutions is set to recommence from tomorrow Monday January 10.

The decision was confirmed by the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, following a meeting with management stakeholders, students and staff.

Speaking about the news, Minister Harris said, "Education is an essential service and I am pleased to confirm the reopening of third level onsite will proceed consistent with public health advice from Monday. Our priority will be teaching and learning."

According to the minister, reopening will be done in a "staggered" way, with five higher education colleges opening on Monday and a further five reopening the week after.

He said, "Others will follow throughout the course of the month. Apprentices are already on-site in the technological sector continuing their training."

The reopening will operate in line with the Safe Return plan, which details public safety measures and restrictions on certain areas of campuses, such as in canteens and sports and leisure clubs.

The minister also confirmed the Department is working with the HSE to roll out Vaccination Week this semester so that students can avail of boosters.

He said: "Since third level reopened in September, public health teams have been working with third level providers to ensure staff and students can safely access education. Last month, we provided a fund of €9 million to purchase antigen tests for staff and students to provide an extra layer of protection. This will continue to be rolled out over the coming weeks and months.”