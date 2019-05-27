Two of the Local Election candidates in Carlow who went 'poster free' got elected

The two who got elected were incumbents

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Did their bit for the environment and got elected!

Two of the Local Election candidates in Carlow who went "poster free" have gotten elected.

Read also: 'Facebook the only place you'll see posters,' Local Election candidate goes poster free

Cllr Brian O'Donoghue and Cllr Will Paton - who were neck and neck for the third and fourth seat in the Tullow Local Electoral Area - have both gotten re-elected to Carlow County Council despite both of them deciding not to use any posters during their campaigns. 

A third candidate, Labour's Kevin Byrne, did not manage to garner enough votes during the Local Election.  