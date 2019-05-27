Two of the Local Election candidates in Carlow who went 'poster free' got elected
The two who got elected were incumbents
Did their bit for the environment and got elected!
Cllr Brian O'Donoghue and Cllr Will Paton - who were neck and neck for the third and fourth seat in the Tullow Local Electoral Area - have both gotten re-elected to Carlow County Council despite both of them deciding not to use any posters during their campaigns.
A third candidate, Labour's Kevin Byrne, did not manage to garner enough votes during the Local Election.
