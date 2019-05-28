UPDATED: Thousands of Carlow commuters affected by signal fault at Heuston Station
It caused chaos on Tuesday morning
Irish Rail says Intercity services into and out of Heuston are back operating, subject to delays, after a major signal fault caused chaos on Tuesday morning and affected thousands of Carlow commuters.
Update: Intercity services into and out of Heuston are back operating, subject to delays. Portlaoise and Hazelhatch Grand Canal Dock Commuter services remain suspended— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 28, 2019
Commuters are advised to follow Iarnród Éireann on Twitter for updates.
