UPDATED: Thousands of Carlow commuters affected by signal fault at Heuston Station

Thousands of Kildare rail commuters affected by signal fault at Heuston Station

Irish Rail says Intercity services into and out of Heuston are back operating, subject to delays, after a major signal fault caused chaos on Tuesday morning and affected thousands of Carlow commuters. 

Commuters are advised to follow Iarnród Éireann on Twitter for updates. 