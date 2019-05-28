UPDATED: Thousands of Carlow commuters affected by signal fault at Heuston Station

Irish Rail says Intercity services into and out of Heuston are back operating, subject to delays, after a major signal fault caused chaos on Tuesday morning and affected thousands of Carlow commuters.

Update: Intercity services into and out of Heuston are back operating, subject to delays. Portlaoise and Hazelhatch Grand Canal Dock Commuter services remain suspended — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 28, 2019

Commuters are advised to follow Iarnród Éireann on Twitter for updates.