'Someone who has done so much to grow the game,' Leinster's tribute to Sean O'Brien

"Someone who has done so much to grow the game," Leinster rugby have paid a touching tribute to Carlow's Sean O'Brien for all he has done over his provincial career.

The Tullow man is leaving Leinster for London Irish at the end of this season.

Sean lifted the PRO14 trophy at the weekend in Celtic Park after his side defeated the Glasgow Warriors.

He will undergo surgery in the next few weeks for a hip injury and as a result will be ruled out of action for up to six months.

Watch the video montage below: