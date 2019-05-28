Organisers of Carlow Town Park Run call for 'free parking in the Town Hall car park'

Organisers of the Carlow Town Park Run have called for "free parking in the Town Hall car park" for their volunteers and park runners.

A row erupted recently over Carlow County Council's refusal to waive the €2 parking charge at the Town Hall car park in Haymarket for runners on Saturday mornings.

In a post on Facebook, organisers said: "Congratulations to all the newly elected councillors in Carlow County. We need you now to push for the issue of free parking in the Town Hall car park for our volunteers and parkrunners.

"Our volunteers have worked hard to make Carlow healthier and happier by providing the local community with a free timed weekly 5km every Saturday morning.

"We don't believe in putting barriers in place for people who want to get active whether they already are active or want to start their journey to becoming more active.

"A parking fee is a barrier, especially to new people starting out. We certainly don't believe people giving their time as volunteers should have to pay to do this.

"Thanks to all who have made this an issue and to all councillors who have put the issue on the agenda."