Bank Holiday 'wait and see for now but certainly not looking warm,' says Carlow forecaster
Oh dear...
Source: Carlow Weather
A lot of uncertainty on the forecast now for Friday and the weekend with latest charts showing much cooler and very unsettled weather, however they could flip back yet so it is wait and see, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, there is still a lot of uncertainty for the weekend and it is wait and see for now but it is "certainly not looking warm".
