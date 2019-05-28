Country music stars come to town as Summerfest Carlow takes place at the weekend

Country music stars are coming to town as Summerfest Carlow takes place this June Bank Holiday weekend.

Make sure you get your tickets now so you don't miss great fun this year with the likes of Derek Ryan and his brilliant band.

The festival takes place at Carlow Rugby Club grounds, Oak Park from Saturday, June 1 - Sunday, June 2.

Performers include Nathan Carter, Derek Ryan, Robert Mizzell, Cliona Hagan, Dominic Kirwan, Barry Kirwan, Ben Troy, and Crystal Swing.

It will be an indoor event featuring eight of Ireland's top country music acts, inside one of Ireland's biggest marquees boasting an incredible large dance floor.

