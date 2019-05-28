One of Carlow's newest councillors has also polled well in the European Elections
She received thousands of votes
Newly elected Cllr Adrienne Wallace (PBP) also contested the European Elections
One of Carlow's newest councillors, Adrienne Wallace of Solidarity People Before Profit, has also polled well in the Ireland South European Elections.
She recieved an impressive 14,802 votes on the first count in a very competitive Ireland South constituency.
Breaking: Results of the first count are announced in Ireland South #iestaff pic.twitter.com/dbpeSvyJF0— Elaine Loughlin (@Elaine_Loughlin) May 27, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on