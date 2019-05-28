One of Carlow's newest councillors has also polled well in the European Elections

She received thousands of votes

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Newly elected Cllr Adrienne Wallace (PBP) also contested the European Elections

One of Carlow's newest councillors, Adrienne Wallace of Solidarity People Before Profit, has also polled well in the Ireland South European Elections.

Read also: PICTURE: 'Mná na Ceatharlach,' number of female councillors in Carlow increases

She recieved an impressive 14,802 votes on the first count in a very competitive Ireland South constituency. 