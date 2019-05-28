PROPERTY: Five-bedroom architecturally designed house on sale for €490,000
This is MEGA!
'Far Hills' Springhill, Killeshin, Carlow
A five-bedroom architecturally designed house is on sale for €490,000 in Carlow.
The split level residence has incredible views across Carlow Town and the Barrow Valley towards the Blackstairs and Wicklow Mountains.
This open plan house has been designed to maximise the views from each room with the raised deck/BBQ area giving the best panoramic view of all.
